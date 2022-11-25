Joystick (JOY) Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 24th. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $109.51 million and $27,655.89 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00003337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Joystick has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,409.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010559 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00040150 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00021802 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00235963 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Joystick

JOY is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.55130948 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $39,468.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

