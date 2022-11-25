JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Price Target to GBX 155

Senior (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($1.83) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Senior Stock Performance

Shares of SNIRF stock opened at 1.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 1.51. Senior has a 12-month low of 1.42 and a 12-month high of 1.56.

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

