JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.2% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Management Associates NY lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the second quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 13,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.40. The company had a trading volume of 78,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,335,111. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.20 and its 200-day moving average is $118.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $169.81. The company has a market capitalization of $400.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

