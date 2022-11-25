JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Bodycote (LON:BOY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 575 ($6.80) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.04) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 748 ($8.84).

Bodycote Stock Performance

Shares of BOY stock opened at GBX 601 ($7.11) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 521.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 560.34. The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,878.13. Bodycote has a 12 month low of GBX 452.40 ($5.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 915.50 ($10.83).

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

