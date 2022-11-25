Kahoot! ASA (KHOTF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS: KHOTF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/21/2022 – Kahoot! ASA is now covered by analysts at Pareto Securities. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Kahoot! ASA had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 30.00 to 29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Kahoot! ASA was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a 23.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Kahoot! ASA was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/18/2022 – Kahoot! ASA had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 33.00 to 30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Kahoot! ASA is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Kahoot! ASA Price Performance

Shares of KHOTF remained flat at $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. 441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,781. Kahoot! ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

