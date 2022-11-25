Kalos Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 763.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 841,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,968,000 after purchasing an additional 743,743 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,897,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 336,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,541,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,323,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,167,000 after acquiring an additional 73,393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.17. 7,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,646. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.44 and a 200 day moving average of $237.06. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

