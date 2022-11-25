Kalos Management Inc. Buys 877 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 288.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Kalos Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permit Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,441 shares worth $20,007,551. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.73. 283,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,720,022. The company has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.48 and a 200 day moving average of $107.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

