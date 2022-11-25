Kalos Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Kalos Management Inc. lessened its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 10,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $44,331.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,132.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $27,834.29. Following the transaction, the president now owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,796.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $44,331.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,132.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,977 shares of company stock valued at $93,130 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,998. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.09% and a negative net margin of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

