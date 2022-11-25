Kalos Management Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Kalos Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,442 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Kalos Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,145,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,103 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 91,498.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,116,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4,963.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,944,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,293 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at $82,019,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,332,000 after buying an additional 277,282 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance
SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.57. The company had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,121. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $65.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day moving average of $54.89.
