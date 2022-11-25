Kalos Management Inc. Has $326,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kalos Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VBR traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,495. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.43. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $183.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.