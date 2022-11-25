Kalos Management Inc. Purchases 1,846 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VPU traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.07. 18,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,414. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $131.72 and a 1-year high of $169.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.97.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

