Kalos Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Kalos Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,657 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRSP. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,720,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 473,980 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,378,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 227,868 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 553.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 131,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,858,000 after purchasing an additional 75,304 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 67,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $920.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.72. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $10.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRSP shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

