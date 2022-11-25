Kalos Management Inc. Sells 1,023 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kalos Management Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.30. 50,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,819,727. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.89 and a 200-day moving average of $162.86.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

