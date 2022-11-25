Kalos Management Inc. Sells 79 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kalos Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,946,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 91.5% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,976,000 after acquiring an additional 211,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $369.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,956,690. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.82. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

