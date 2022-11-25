Kalos Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Kalos Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

VTR traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.36. 21,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,124. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.93. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -414.82, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,636.36%.

VTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.64.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

