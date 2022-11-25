Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Takes Position in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at about $7,125,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth approximately $759,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. 10.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.
Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.
