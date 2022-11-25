Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Takes Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 101.3% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 218.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $181.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.51.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

MKSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.18.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Further Reading

