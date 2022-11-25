Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Barclays

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays to $175.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.25.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS opened at $176.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.55 and its 200-day moving average is $156.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

