Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,450 ($40.79) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($37.84) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Monday.

Keywords Studios Stock Up 1.6 %

LON:KWS opened at GBX 2,880 ($34.05) on Tuesday. Keywords Studios has a twelve month low of GBX 1,950 ($23.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,000 ($35.47). The company has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,647.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,422.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,373.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78.

Keywords Studios Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a GBX 0.77 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.03%. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

In other Keywords Studios news, insider Jon Hauck sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,336 ($27.62), for a total value of £4,672 ($5,524.42).

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Featured Articles

