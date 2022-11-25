Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Position Cut by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,152. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

