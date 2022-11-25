Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,205 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.33% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KC. Alpha Square Group S LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 6,539,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,146 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,523,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,676 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,863,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 919,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,696,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after acquiring an additional 686,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

NASDAQ KC opened at $2.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $19.39.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 22.97% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. Kingsoft Cloud’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

About Kingsoft Cloud

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

