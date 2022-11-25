KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 98,366 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.1% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,646,000 after buying an additional 62,071 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

KKR stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average is $50.12. The firm has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -98.41%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

