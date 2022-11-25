Konnect (KCT) Price Reaches $0.0396 on Major Exchanges

Konnect (KCT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Konnect has a total market capitalization of $835.59 million and $35,019.46 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Konnect has traded down 20% against the dollar. One Konnect token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Konnect’s launch date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

