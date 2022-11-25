Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Koppers comprises approximately 1.5% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Koppers worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 24,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 16,132 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 22,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Koppers Trading Down 2.0 %

Koppers Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE KOP traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.59. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.07. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average is $24.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.99%.

Koppers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

