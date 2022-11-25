Korea Investment CORP Has $21.52 Million Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.19% of Alleghany worth $21,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth $2,630,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alleghany in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alleghany Stock Performance

Alleghany Profile

Shares of Y stock opened at $847.79 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $585.10 and a fifty-two week high of $862.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $845.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $839.24. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53.

(Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.