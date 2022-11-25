Korea Investment CORP Purchases 91,546 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 587,646 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,546 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in HP were worth $19,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in HP by 50.4% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in HP by 44.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cfra set a $31.00 target price on HP in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

