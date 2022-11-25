Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $28,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,055 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 334.4% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 750,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,030,000 after purchasing an additional 577,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,274,000 after buying an additional 532,344 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $42,060,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,200,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,581,000 after buying an additional 243,401 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,408,686.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,408,686.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $3,956,955. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $197.32 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $147.32 and a 52 week high of $198.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

