Kujira Price Hits $0.65 on Major Exchanges (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00003929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kujira has a market capitalization of $62.47 million and approximately $80,667.73 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kujira has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kujira alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.20 or 0.08387638 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.36 or 0.00480516 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,868.83 or 0.29481642 BTC.

About Kujira

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 96,329,559 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.66736158 USD and is down -4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $83,328.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kujira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kujira and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.