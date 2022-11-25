Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) is Banc Funds Co. LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,421,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the quarter. Lakeland Bancorp accounts for about 1.9% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $20,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Lakeland Bancorp stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.93. 562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.84. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $20.69.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

LBAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.