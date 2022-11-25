Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %

LARK opened at $25.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $126.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.32. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

About Landmark Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LARK. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

