Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Laredo Petroleum

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $250,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,420.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $760,838 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum Stock Down 2.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,007,000 after buying an additional 507,541 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,125,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,386,000 after buying an additional 345,300 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 213,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,869,000 after buying an additional 142,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 3.34. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

