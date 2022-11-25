Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $93,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at $547,000. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 463.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

MBB opened at $93.56 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $107.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.54.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.