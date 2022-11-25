Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,952 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of STIP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.18. 1,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,603. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.02. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $106.78.

