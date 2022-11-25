Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) PT Lowered to C$37.00 at Scotiabank

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.25.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LRCDF opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $35.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.70.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

