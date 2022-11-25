Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 175 at Berenberg Bank

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.36) to GBX 175 ($2.07) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Learning Technologies Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,213.33. Learning Technologies Group has a one year low of GBX 96.33 ($1.14) and a one year high of GBX 184.10 ($2.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 114.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 120.06.

Learning Technologies Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a GBX 0.45 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, GP Strategies, and Other segments.

