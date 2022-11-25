Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Market Cap Hits $4.09 Billion

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $1,173.34 or 0.07108687 BTC on exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $4.09 billion and $347,975.62 worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,764,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,763,248.73290548 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,156.59328822 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $488,512.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

