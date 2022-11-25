Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $280,760.15

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $4.09 billion and $280,760.15 worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,171.37 or 0.07099336 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,764,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,763,248.73290548 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,156.59328822 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $488,512.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

