LifeStance Health Group (LFST) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare LifeStance Health Group to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LifeStance Health Group $667.51 million -$307.20 million -6.37 LifeStance Health Group Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 29.25

LifeStance Health Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than LifeStance Health Group. LifeStance Health Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeStance Health Group -33.77% -18.01% -14.14% LifeStance Health Group Competitors -325.87% -481.74% -38.64%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LifeStance Health Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeStance Health Group 0 3 3 0 2.50 LifeStance Health Group Competitors 7 130 274 0 2.65

LifeStance Health Group currently has a consensus target price of $8.54, suggesting a potential upside of 67.48%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 96.90%. Given LifeStance Health Group’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LifeStance Health Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.1% of LifeStance Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of LifeStance Health Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

LifeStance Health Group has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LifeStance Health Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.48, meaning that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LifeStance Health Group rivals beat LifeStance Health Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. In addition, the company operates outpatient mental health platform as well as offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers in 32 states. It serves children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.