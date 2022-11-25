Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $348.72.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN opened at $342.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $169.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $294.35 and a 200-day moving average of $296.87. Linde has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Linde by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Linde by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

