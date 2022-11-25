Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 22,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,066,235 shares.The stock last traded at $3.00 and had previously closed at $2.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lion Electric to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.41.

Lion Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $568.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lion Electric

Lion Electric Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Lion Electric by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Lion Electric during the third quarter worth $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Lion Electric during the first quarter worth $96,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

