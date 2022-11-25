Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $311.00.

Several research firms recently commented on LAD. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $227.14 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $349.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.90 by ($0.82). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.21 EPS. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 45.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.76%.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $1,028,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.