Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Gap Down to $26.40

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.40, but opened at $25.71. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 80,994 shares changing hands.
LAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 52.06 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 1.41.
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
