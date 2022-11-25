Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Gap Down to $26.40

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.40, but opened at $25.71. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 80,994 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 52.06 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

About Lithium Americas

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lithium Americas by 8.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 99,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.