Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LOB. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.75.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

LOB stock opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $141.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.64%.

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 898,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,710,000 after buying an additional 339,834 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

