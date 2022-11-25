Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Shares Gap Up to $2.15

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $2.20. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 3,031 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.66) to GBX 58 ($0.69) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.65) to GBX 50 ($0.59) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.61) to GBX 55 ($0.65) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.72) to GBX 64 ($0.76) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,752 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,024,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51,154 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 432.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 130,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 105,995 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 164,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 124,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 45,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

