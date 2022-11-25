Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 187.6% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $482.61. 8,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $328.20 and a one year high of $494.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.83.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.