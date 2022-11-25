Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,870 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 16.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the first quarter worth $271,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in UDR by 6.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

UDR Price Performance

UDR Announces Dividend

Shares of UDR opened at $40.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 81.88, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average is $44.26. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 310.20%.

UDR Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.