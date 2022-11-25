Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 3,470 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 0.7 %

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average is $59.74. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $48.74 and a one year high of $84.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 135.48%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.