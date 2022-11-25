Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 36,000 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEI. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 37,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 65.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth approximately $932,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 7.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 5.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

NYSE:DEI opened at $16.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.35.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 215.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DEI shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Douglas Emmett news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 48,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Douglas Emmett news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 48,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shirley Wang purchased 284,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.17 per share, with a total value of $6,012,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 345,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,916 over the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.