Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 8,880 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,880 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRX. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth $2,675,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 910,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 79,869 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 287.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 42,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 26,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 857.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 438,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 393,119 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.96.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $27.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.