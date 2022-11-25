Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 9,600 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,362,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,849 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,318,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,462 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in CoStar Group by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,140 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,607 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,819,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

CSGP opened at $80.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.05 and a beta of 0.92. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.70 and its 200-day moving average is $68.54.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

